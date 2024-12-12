NDMC Budget: Mist spray on streetlights, night cleaning in focus

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has proposed a budget of Rs 5,770.60 crore for the financial year 2025-26, with plans to deploy mist spray for streetlights and launch a night-cleaning programme.

The civic body also plans to shift to 100 per cent renewable energy usage, set up innovation labs for students and launch a Safe City initiative.

"The council has passed the proposed budget before the model code of conduct is enforced ahead of the assembly elections to ensure civic services are not disrupted due to the elections," NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra said.

He also announced that property tax rates would not be increased for the upcoming fiscal year. Instead, efforts will focus on enhancing revenue collection systems to meet long-term goals for civic infrastructure.

Key proposals in the budget include the installation of mist sprays on electrical poles to combat dust pollution and improve air quality, a night-time programme to clean public spaces in a staggered manner to minimise disruption, and a renewable energy transition with the aim of becoming the first 100 per cent renewable energy-powered municipal body in India.

The council has also proposed provisions for educational upgrades, such as distribution of 6,181 tablets to students and teachers, the establishment of an innovation lab, and the creation of smart classrooms in NDMC schools.

The NDMC plans to construct foot overbridges, upgrade public toilets to international standards, and install more CCTV cameras.

On the culture front, the council plans monthly festivals and creative hubs for artists, and develop t Gole Market area into a heritage site.

The council also plans to introduce a single-source software system to streamline service delivery.

NDMC is seeking Rs 556 crore under the Urban Development Fund for sewerage system upgrades.

For revenue, NDMC has projected a collection of Rs 1,290 crore from property tax in 2025-26. It also anticipates Rs 1,811.91 crore from electricity distribution services.

Despite a rise in projected expenditures to Rs 5,307.20 crore, the budget maintains a surplus of Rs 463.40 crore. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN