NDMC chairman announces 11-point action plan for next one year

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Naresh Kumar announced an 11-point action plan for the next one year to ensure it becomes the first municipality to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

He hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at the NDMC headquarter in central Delhi's Palika Kendra, an official statement said.

"The 11-point target includes cleanest city, greenest city, digitalisation of services through e-mobile, cultural city, world class civic infrastructure, world class education institution, world class health infrastructure, holistic social welfare with the inclusion of senior citizens and divyang, world class sports facility, best employees and sustainable climate resilient city," Kumar was quoted as saying in a statement.

A total of 16,000 national flags were displayed at electric poles in the entire NDMC and 24 floral boards congratulating citizens for 78th Independence Day along roadside were displayed in the New Delhi area by the NDMC, the statement added.