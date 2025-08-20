NDMC clears encroachments in Janpath mini market during eviction drive

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday carried out an eviction drive to remove illegal street vendors and encroachments in the mini market of Janpath adjacent to Connaught Place, officials said.

The market, popular among youngsters for its affordable clothes and artificial jewellery, has been facing regular civic action over alleged encroachments.

"Many vendors leave their goods on the street overnight, which is not allowed under the rules. Today's drive was a routine action to keep the area clean and remove encroachments," an official of NDMC said.

A senior police officer said the action began around 8 am. "We deployed about 30 personnel to maintain law and order. The drive has been completed peacefully, and no untoward incident was reported," the officer said.

NDMC officials said similar anti-encroachment drives have been carried out in recent months across Lutyens' Delhi against unauthorised street vending and encroachments by shopkeepers. PTI MHS SSJ SHS RHL