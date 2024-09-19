NDMC collaborates with CSIR-CRRI for advanced road maintenance, staff training

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance the city's road infrastructure through technical expertise and training.

"The aim of this MoA is to provide technical guidance in ascertaining the maintenance needs, the thickness of overlays and also quality control with the broad objective to provide technically sound and economical solutions," an official statement of the NDMC said.

The CRRI and NDMC agreed to work together towards a common goal for the maintenance of the road network in the city and the training of engineers and staff members, it added.

According to the statement, the MoA was signed by NDMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora and CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida at the civic body's headquarters, Palika Kendra, in New Delhi.

Under the MoA, the CRRI will offer consultancy on assessing pavement conditions, suggesting recarpeting layers and conducting third-party quality assessments for road works, the statement said.

The partnership aims to deliver technically sound and cost-effective solutions for New Delhi's road network maintenance.

In addition to evaluating the condition of roads, the agreement includes training programs on pavement evaluation techniques and their application in maintenance and rehabilitation, it said.

"To achieve the long-term objectives, this MoA will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing and the agreement can be extended for an agreeable tenure for the next five years on the same terms and conditions," the statement added. PTI MHS AS AS