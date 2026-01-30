NDMC, DDA top Delhi's Green Action Plan 2025-2026 as plantations cross 53.7 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have emerged as the top two agencies under Delhi's Green Action Plan in 2025-26, with citywide plantations crossing around 53.7 lakh trees, shrubs, and bamboo hedges during the year, according to official data.

During the Green Action Plan 2025-26, NDMC emerged as the largest contributor among all greening agencies in the city. It planted more than 22.7 lakh trees, shrubs, and bamboo hedges, which was 11.7 lakh more than its target of 11 lakh, the report accessed by PTI revealed.

The Green Action Plan 2025-26 cycle will conclude with the end of the financial year on March 31, 2026.

The DDA followed as the second-largest contributor in the same period, planting around 7.63 lakh against a target of 12 lakh, achieving around 64 per cent of its target, the data showed.

The Public Works Department (PWD) planted around 4.08 lakh against a target of about 4.55 lakh, achieving around 90 per cent of the target, while the Education Department exceeded its target of 3.7 lakh by planting 4.04 lakh plants.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) planted around 3.66 lakh against a target of around 7.03 lakh, achieving around 52 per cent of its goal, while the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) recorded one of the highest surpluses, planting around 2.17 lakh, which was around 1.77 lakh more than its target of 41,000.

Among other agencies in the top ten, the National Highways Authority of India planted 92,262, which was 5,262 more than its target of 87,000, while BSES Rajdhani Power Limited planted 47,051, 51 more than its target of 47,000, the data showed.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation planted 47,276 against a target of 85,000, achieving around 56 per cent, while the Forest Department planted around 1.09 lakh against a target of 15.3 lakh, achieving about seven per cent.

Overall, the Green Action Plan 2025–26 aimed to plant around 70.82 lakh plantations, of which around 53.71 lakh were implemented – 76 per cent of the target.

Agency-led plantations accounted for about 48.67 lakh against a target of around 61.38 lakh, achieving close to 79 per cent of the target.

Free sapling distribution stood at around 5.04 lakh against a target of around 9.44 lakh, achieving about 53 per cent.

As part of the plan, the Forest Department's plantation was divided across four ranges — Central, West, South and North —, with a combined target of 15.3 lakh, the data showed.

The South range, which had the largest allocation of 8.9 lakh, planted 91,570, achieving about ten per cent of its target. The Central range planted 12,690 against a target of 70,000, achieving around 18 per cent, the only range to record a double-digit percentage.

The North range planted 4,150 against a target of 2.3 lakh, while the West range planted 316 against a target of 3.4 lakh, the figures showed.

The department's target for the year comprised seven lakh trees, 6.5 lakh shrubs, and 1.8 lakh bamboo hedges.

Other agencies which contributed to the city plantation were the Central Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Higher Education Department, North Delhi Power Limited, National Thermal Power Corporation, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Technical Education Department, Northern Railways, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Department of Environment (Horticulture) and the Delhi Transport Corporation also did their part.

Together, these agencies planted around 1.39 lakh trees and shrubs against a combined target of around 5.19 lakh.

The Green Action Plan 2024–25 also saw NDMC and DDA leading in terms of total plantation volumes.

During 2024–25, NDMC planted around 8.65 lakh against a target of around 11.12 lakh, achieving around 78 per cent of its target, while DDA planted around 8.41,492 against a target of around 10.2 lakh, achieving about 82 per cent, according to official data. PTI SGV SMV VN VN