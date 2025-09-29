NDMC declares Bapu Dham as 4th 'Anupam Colony'

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) In a dual initiative reflecting its push towards sustainability and future-ready education, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday declared Bapu Dham at Chanakyapuri as its fourth 'Anupam Colony' and inaugurated a generative AI exhibition by students at Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar.

The 'Anupam Colony' initiative, launched under the banner 'Together for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow', identifies and promotes model residential colonies that exhibit sustainable waste management, citizen-led 'swachhta' practices and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra announced the recognition of Bapu Dham, citing the colony's achievements in waste segregation, composting and recycling, an official statement of the civic body said.

The Anupam Colony board was unveiled in the presence of residents, NDMC officials and members of the local association.

The chairman also flagged off a tempo carrying organic compost for use in horticulture parks, planted a neem sapling, and introduced a 'Neki Ki Deewar' (wall of kindness) initiative for donating reusable items.

A Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre was inaugurated alongside the launch of mechanised sweeping, making Bapu Dham the first NDMC colony in Delhi to adopt mechanical sanitation.

Earlier, NDMC had conferred the Anupam Colony title on three residential complexes — D1, D2 and Satya Sadan Officers' Flats at Bharti Nagar and Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society.

In a separate event, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated 'The Aces of AI', an exhibition showcasing projects by students trained in artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) under a programme conducted in collaboration with Homi Lab.

Chahal said the initiative provides students of Classes 9 to 12 with structured AI training, with over 6,000 hours delivered to 300 students across NDMC and Navyug schools. Students were exposed to modern AI tools, machine learning (ML) and VR labs, he added.

The programme, officials said, aligns with the National Education Policy, 2020 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building 'Viksit Bharat 2047' by equipping students with future-ready skills in AI, robotics and digital innovation. PTI MHS MHS KSS KSS