NDMC declares New Moti Bagh as 5th Anupam Colony for sustainable waste management

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) declared New Moti Bagh as the 5th Anupam Colony on Thursday, with the residential complex becoming sustainable and self-sufficient in waste management.

New Moti Bagh has achieved 100 per cent source segregation, ensuring every household actively participates in responsible waste management, an official statement of the civic body said.

The colony represents a fully integrated circular waste management ecosystem, where every form of waste is scientifically processed and reused within the premises, it added.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra commended the residents and the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for their proactive approach to achieving the civic body's vision of a cleaner, greener, and self-sustaining New Delhi.

The colony houses an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre, where residents can donate items such as clothes, books, and household goods for reuse to further strengthen citizen participation and encourage responsible disposal practices, he said.

Additionally, a plastic waste vending machine has been installed to incentivise the return of plastic bottles, promoting a culture of conscious waste segregation and recycling at the source.

According to the statement, wet waste from households is treated at an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) to produce compost, which is used to maintain the colony's parks and green areas.

Horticulture waste, such as dry leaves and trimmings, is made into eco-friendly briquettes, creating a waste-to-wealth model. Dry waste is sorted at an in-house Material Recovery Facility (MRF), enabling efficient segregation and recycling, it added.

The colony has adopted other sustainability initiatives, such as rainwater harvesting systems and an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for water recycling, making New Moti Bagh a true example of a "Sustainable Colony".

With the inauguration of the New Moti Bagh Anupam Colony, the NDMC continues to advance its mission of creating model colonies that inspire sustainable behaviour and contribute to the broader objectives of making the NDMC a model capital city.

Earlier, NDMC conferred the title of "Anupam Colony" on four residential complexes -- D1, D2, Satya Sadan Officers' Flats, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana (Burmah Shell Cooperative Housing Society Ltd), and Bapu Dham -- all of which stand as role models of environmentally responsible living. PTI MHS ANM MHS ANM OZ OZ