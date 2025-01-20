NDMC employee arrested for stealing electric wires

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an NDMC employee for allegedly stealing electric wires and transporting them on a bicycle to avoid suspicion, an official said on Monday.
The accused was identified as Sudhir, an employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), police said.
"On January 18, at 6:30 a security guard, working an under-construction site, informed the police of a suspicious activity near the fencing wall," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.
During the investigation, police found Sudhir loading two plastic bags filled with stolen electric wires onto a bicycle. The site engineer confirmed the wires belonged to the construction site.
Police arrested Sudhir on the spot. During interrogation, he revealed that he would transport the stolen wires on a bicycle to avoid suspicion.
"We have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway," said the officer. PTI BM HIG