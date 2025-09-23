NDMC equips sanitation staff with modern equipments, holds blood donation camps under Sewa Pakhwada

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday distributed modern sanitation equipment, including mechanised trolleys, to its workers as part of the 'swachhata hi sewa pakhwada'.

At an event organised at Khan Market Parking, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Secretary Tariq Thomas handed over sanitation kits to teams from all 14 circles, an official statement of the civic body said.

The distribution included 300 hand-held dustbins per circle for source-level collection, 27 mechanised trolleys for market cleaning and wet mopping, 14 megaphones to strengthen awareness campaigns, and 300 waste collection bags per circle.

"Sanitation workers will now be equipped with modern trolleys carrying all essential tools – from soap solutions to mops – replacing traditional hand-brooms. This step is part of NDMC’s vision to combine innovation, mechanisation and community engagement to deliver a cleaner and greener New Delhi,” Chandra said.

He added that evolving practices were necessary to ensure efficiency, motivate employees and directly benefit residents and visitors. The initiative highlights NDMC’s focus on sustainability and its acknowledgement of the role of sanitation staff in maintaining the city’s hygiene.

Under “Sewa Pakhwada 2025,” NDMC also organised blood donation camps at Palika Kendra and Charak Palika Hospital in association with the Indian Red Cross Society.

According to officials, 72 donors registered at Charak Palika Hospital, with 47 blood bags collected after screening, while 21 blood units were donated by NDMC employees at Palika Kendra. PTI MHS NB