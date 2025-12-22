NDMC fines 22 establishments in Lutyens Delhi for violation of dust-control norms

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has imposed fines worth Rs 11 lakh on at least 22 construction sites in Lutyens Delhi this year for violating dust-mitigation norms and directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), according to official challan records.

Among the penalised premises were prominent locations such as the Tamil Nadu Bhawan on Kautilya Marg, Assam Bhawan on S P Marg, multiple plots in Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Malcha Marg, Netaji Nagar, and Sardar Patel Marg, the data stated.

Each site was fined Rs 50,000, indicating a uniform penalty structure for construction-related violations, the NDMC said The civic body said challans were issued for non-compliance with mandatory dust-control measures at construction sites, as well as for violations of NGT directions. All violators were served notices under relevant sections of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, primarily sections 249 and 250.

Additionally, NDMC data on civic enforcement between January and November 2025 shows that the council issued a total of 1,491 challans across various categories, including littering, solid waste management (SWM) violations, plastic use, biomass burning, and pet-related offences.

NDMC data stated that littering accounted for the highest number of challans, with 1,279 cases during the 11 months.

Violations related to SWM drew 144 challans, including 127 under-Rs 221 fine and 17 under-Rs 551 fine. Plastic-related violations led to 65 challans, while two cases were registered for the burning of leaves. Only one challan was issued for pet droppings in the calendar year.

Data stated that January 2025 recorded the highest enforcement activity with 390 challans, followed by July with 160, and March with 154. November saw comparatively lower enforcement, with 75 challans issued.

According to official data, construction dust violations and littering emerged as major areas of action amid ongoing efforts to curb pollution and improve urban sanitation in the national capital. PTI VBH SHB SHB ARB ARB