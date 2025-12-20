NDMC inaugurates annual Winter Rose Show with over 70 varieties on display

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council on Saturday commenced the two-day annual Winter Rose Show at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, featuring over 70 varieties of roses from across the country.

NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra inaugurated the show, a collaborative event with the Rose Society of India showcasing around 1,250 exhibits grouped into 22 classes and 175 sections, a statement said.

More than 200 individual exhibitors and 10 major organisations are participating in the event, making it one of the largest rose displays in the city, it said.

Chandra praised the organisers and said the event supported NDMC's vision of building a greener, more beautiful smart city through public engagement with nature and environmental awareness.

"Residents of Delhi-NCR should visit the exhibition over the weekend to enjoy the colours, fragrances and surroundings," he said.

The show also offers opportunities for enthusiasts to exchange experiences and unwind in a stress-free environment, he added.

Over 50 students from NDMC and other schools participated in an on-the-spot painting competition based on the theme of roses, it read.

The exhibition features pot-grown standard, floribunda and miniature roses in multiple colours, along with cut flowers, bouquets, garlands, gajras and other value-added products, the statement added. PTI VBH SHB SMV APL