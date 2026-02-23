NDMC inaugurates Tulip Festival 2026; open for public throughout February

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday inaugurated the 4th edition of Tulip Festival 2026 at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri here, with the exhibition to be open throughout February for the public.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal launched the festival in the presence of Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards, with officials and visitors joining a Tulip Walk at the venue, the official statement read.

Gerards said, "The journey of the tulip -- from Central Asia through the Ottoman Empire to Leiden in the Netherlands -- beautifully reflects the journey of friendship between our nations." Calling the blooms a matter of pride, Chahal said the festival reflects the 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' vision, while Ambassador Gerards described the tulip's journey as a symbol of growing India-Netherlands ties.

"NDMC first experimented with tulip planting in 2017-18 with 17,000 bulbs; the initiative has since expanded significantly. This year, 5,17,500 tulip bulbs were procured -- 3,25,000 for NDMC and 1,92,500 for the Delhi Development Authority. Of NDMC's share, about 2,25,000 bulbs have been planted at key locations across New Delhi," Chahal added.

In addition, around one lakh tulip bulbs have been planted in pots for public purchase. NDMC has also planted 15,000 bulbs preserved at the Tulip House Conservation Centre in Lodhi Garden, and 20,700 bulbs have been received from the CSIR–IHBT Research Centre, Palampur, officials said.

For the second consecutive year, one lakh potted tulip plants are being sold at Shanti Path Lawn, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Central Park and NDMC nurseries, including Safdarjung Madarsa, Gurudwara Park and Purana Quila Road, officials added. PTI VBH APL