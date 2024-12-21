NDMC inaugurates two-day All India Winter Rose Show in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday inaugurated the All India Winter Rose Show at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri.

The two-day event, organised in collaboration with 'The Rose Society of India', showcases 92 rose varieties across 198 sections and 22 classes, with over 1,400 exhibits contributed by more than 200 participants, an official statement said.

Addressing the event, Chahal lauded the efforts of the society and the participating institutions and individuals, noting the event's role in fostering a passion for rose cultivation.

He highlighted the symbolic value of roses, saying, "The specialty of the rose lies in its ability to bloom among thorns, inspiring us to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience." He also urged residents of Delhi and the NCR region to visit the exhibition to enjoy the vibrant displays and rejuvenate in the lush green surroundings of the garden.

Key attractions include pots of roses in varied colours such as pink, red, yellow, apricot, and even rare shades like black and blue. Exhibits also include artistic bouquets, garlands, and innovative greenhouse-grown and soil-less roses, the statement read.

Institutions such as The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), PGI Chandigarh and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Pusa, alongside over 200 individual rose enthusiasts, are participating in the show, it read.

Experts and scientists from across India have been invited to judge the exhibits, it added.

The show remains open to the public on Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm, offering rose lovers an opportunity to explore and appreciate the finest blooms from across the country, it added. PTI MHS OZ OZ