NDMC intensifies anti-pollution drive; 14 anti-smog guns installed on high-rises in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) In a bid to tackle the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council has intensified its anti-pollution measures, with 14 anti-smog guns now operating on high-rise buildings across the Lutyens' area, including several five-star hotels.

According to NDMC officials, eight mobile anti-smog guns are currently being used across its jurisdictions, covering 320 km–340 km of road length daily.

"Three anti-smog guns have been installed on NDMC's own high-rise buildings, while private owners have independently installed 10 such units on their buildings at their own expense, following the Delhi government's directions," a senior official told PTI.

Additionally, seven more anti-smog guns are being procured by NDMC for installation on its own buildings, with tenders already invited.

"NDMC has fully mobilised its teams and technology to combat rising air pollution levels. Our anti-smog guns, mist sprayers, and night cleaning operations are working round the clock to keep New Delhi's air cleaner and safer.

"Pollution control is not just a government responsibility, it's a collective mission for a greener, healthier city,” NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

The Delhi government, through an order issued earlier this year under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, made it mandatory for all high-rise buildings, including commercial complexes, hotels, office buildings, and educational institutions, to install anti-smog guns, except during the monsoon.

The order directs urban local bodies to ensure compliance within six months and specifies that the cost of installation must be borne by the building owners. Residential buildings and housing societies are exempted from the directive.

The guidelines require that each building with a built-up area of more than 3,000 sqm install between three and six anti-smog guns, depending on size, with an additional unit for every 5,000 sqm thereafter.

The guns are to operate intermittently during peak pollution hours and are designed to spray fine mist particles to reduce dust and particulate matter.