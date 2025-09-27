NDMC invites objections on draft Town Vending Plan for Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced its draft Town Vending Plan (TVP) covering 21 locations across Lutyens' Delhi and invited stakeholders to file claims or objections online by October 3.

Prepared under Section 21 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the draft has been published on the civic body's TVP portal.

According to a public notice, stakeholders can submit objections or suggestions in online mode.

The plan proposes a total of 1,614 vending slots across the NDMC area. Sarojini Nagar Market has been allotted the largest share with 416 slots, followed by Kartavya Path (125), Laxmi Bai Nagar (120), East Kidwai Nagar (100), and Janpath (91).

Other prominent locations part of the plan are AIIMS Aurobindo Marg (90), Palika Bazar (90), Baba Kharak Singh Marg (72), Khanna Market (80), and Connaught Place (41).

Officials said the plan was prepared after a survey of existing vendors, and it seeks to balance protection of livelihoods with orderly urban management.

The civic body has also been taking strict action against unauthorised street vending in prominent markets such as Connaught Place and Khan Market.

Shop owners in these areas have repeatedly raised concerns over the mushrooming of illegal vendors, citing congestion and unfair competition.

"The final plan will be notified after considering all claims and objections received," an NDMC official said. PTI MHS SMV VN VN