NDMC issues stringent guidelines for RWAs, MTAs to combat rising air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday rolled out a set of stringent measures aimed at curbing pollution levels. Under the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Trade Associations (MTAs) have been instructed to implement the guidelines immediately to safeguard public health and improve air quality, an official statement said. According to the advisory issued, one of the key measures is the strict prohibition of open garbage burning, which has been identified as a significant source of harmful emissions. "Violators will face an initial fine of Rs 5,000 with heavier penalties for repeated offenses. RWAs and MTAs are expected to ensure that no such activities take place in their respective localities," the advisory said.

Additionally, in a bid to prevent the burning of biomass or wood by security guards, associations must provide electric heaters for their use during the cold season, it added. To tackle dust pollution from construction activities, the NDMC has mandated the covering of all construction and demolition (C&D) sites, it reads. "RWAs are responsible for ensuring that construction debris is properly covered, and any violations must be reported through the NDMC 311 App for prompt action," it said. The council has also emphasised the need for RWAs to promote the use of electric and hybrid vehicles among residents, with the NDMC pledging to install charging stations to support the transition to cleaner transportation.

Further, the NDMC has encouraged the enhancement of green spaces as a critical step toward improving air quality.

"All RWAs and MTAs must take proactive steps to increase green cover within their localities. This includes tree plantation drives and the maintenance of parks and communal spaces. Enhancing greenery is critical to improving air quality, and NDMC shall partner in these endeavours," the advisory said. The NDMC also requested cooperation from all RWAs and MTAs. The civic body's advisory came after a thick layer of smog had started enveloping Delhi in the morning for the past few days as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category.

The deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital which enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants and open eateries as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services. PTI MHS AS AS