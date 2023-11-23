NDMC kicks off 'Clean Toilets' campaign to ensure hygiene, maintenance of washrooms

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has kicked off a five-week 'Clean Toilets' campaign to involve various stakeholders to ensure upkeep and maintenance of its washrooms.

There are a total of 350 toilets in areas under the NDMC's jurisdiction, of which 37 are community toilets wherein six units are pink toilets built for women. Thirteen toilets are allotted for transgenders, the NDMC said in an official statement.

The NDMC said it is going to construct 79 toilet units for transgenders, it said.

With a focus on ensuring the functionality and sustainability of community and public toilets, the NDMC has kicked off a five-week 'Clean Toilets' campaign from November 19, which is celebrated as 'World Toilet Day', the statement said.

The campaign will conclude on December 25 on Good Governance Day.

The 'Clean Toilets' campaign aims to enhance the operations and maintenance of public and community toilets within the NDMC area. This comprehensive five-week initiative involves a mass cleanliness and maintenance drive across all toilets, aiming to improve hygiene and functionality.

"The 'Clean Toilets Challenge', a key component of the campaign, seeks to identify and commend outstanding public toilets that embody cleanliness, accessibility, innovative design, and optimal functionality. By recognising exceptional efforts in maintaining and innovating public toilet facilities, the NDMC aims to set a new standard for sanitation in the region," the statement said. According to an official, the the NDMC plans to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in washrooms, especially those in high footfall areas such as the Kartavya Path, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, and Janpath.

The NDMC wants to involve market associations, RWAs, common people who use washrooms as part of this campaign, he said.

"Representatives from RWAs, market associations and people can share photos of unclean washrooms or broken structures inside toilets through social media or the NDMC application. We will send the team concerned and get the issues addressed. Apart from this, our teams will be carrying out an inspection to address the problems," the official added. PTI SLB RPA