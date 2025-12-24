NDMC launches 15-day cleanliness campaign in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, December 24 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday launched a 15-day special cleanliness drive in the capital's most prominent neighbourhoods ahead of Christmas and New Year, according to the official statement.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the drive on Christmas Eve with a "wet and dry" cleaning programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Gole Dak Khana roundabout, carried out during evening and night hours, the statement read.

Similar drives were conducted at other churches and major religious sites.

"The drive will continue for 15 days, from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026," Chahal said, adding that the initiative aligns with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Highlighting the national importance of NDMC areas, which houses Parliament, foreign embassies, VVIP residences and key government offices, Chahal said large crowds and tourists visit the NDMC areas during the festive season.

"Keeping this in view, NDMC has prepared a detailed sanitation action plan covering churches, temples, gurudwaras, markets, parks and other key public places," he said.

Apart from routine cleaning, NDMC will conduct special night-time wet and dry cleaning to ensure a "clean, green and dust-free environment" each morning.

The drive will also include washing of trees, pruning, removal of dry leaves and clearance of debris from roads, footpaths and public spaces, the statement added. PTI VBH SHB ARB ARB