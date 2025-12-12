NDMC launches cleanliness drive across key residential, commercial zones

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched a large-scale, multi-department drive to curb dust pollution and enhance cleanliness across key residential and commercial zones within its jurisdiction.

According to the NDMC, multiple departments of the civic body was engaged in the effort. "The coordinated operation witnessed active participation of all three core departments of NDMC, namely Public Health (Sanitation), Horticulture, and Civil Engineering, to ensure a comprehensive and impactful execution," an official statement read.

A spokesperson said, as part of this initiative, NDMC teams undertook mechanised sweeping, silt removal from side channels, essential repair work, and maintenance of green areas using blowers.

"These integrated measures are aimed at significantly minimising dust-related pollution and elevating the overall environmental quality of the neighbourhoods," he said.

The NDMC stated that the intensive clean-up covered prominent residential colonies, including Kaka Nagar, West Kidwai Nagar, Jor Bagh, and officer quarters on Shahjahan Road. Teams also focused on thoroughfares such as Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Maulana Azad Road, and areas within Connaught Place.

The NDMC spokesperson added that the drive reflects the council's sustained commitment to fostering a cleaner, greener, and healthier urban space for all residents and visitors, with plans to further intensify such efforts.