NDMC launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Aazadi’ swachhta campaign in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The NDMC on Friday launched a month-long cleanliness campaign themed “Delhi Ko Kude Se Aazadi” from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place, Gole Market, marking the start of Independence Day celebrations.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Keshav Chandra flagged off the campaign, aimed at promoting cleaner surroundings and civic responsibility, in the presence of senior officials, sanitation workers, RWAs and market associations, an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, Chandra said, “This campaign is not just about cleaning our surroundings — it is a tribute to our national heroes in the Independence Day month and a reaffirmation of our collective responsibility towards our duties for the nation.” “Let us make New Delhi not only cleaner but a model capital city that reflects the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and the spirit of ‘Swachh Bharat’,” he added.

Underlining Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean and prosperous India, this initiative will continue till August 31 and involve multiple activities across the NDMC departments, schools, hospitals, parks and marketplaces.

These include in-house office cleanups, clean campus drives, sanitation checks, awareness sessions and digital campaigns.

As part of the launch, Chandra led a sanitation drive and inspected cleanliness efforts in the Commercial Department offices at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place.

He directed officials to scan and weed out outdated records, dispose of condemned items and organise files systematically to maintain hygienic and clutter-free workspaces.

The day also witnessed the government staff cleaning their own offices, school students conducting clean campus drives and healthcare staff leading sanitation work in the hospitals and dispensaries.

Special drives will be held in the coming days in the residential areas and markets in collaboration with the RWAs and trader associations. Painting, slogan and essay competitions will also be organised in the NDMC schools, while a “Clean My City” march involving sanitation workers, volunteers, teachers and doctors is also on the agenda.

The NDMC chairperson urged citizens from all walks of life to actively take part in the campaign and help transform cleanliness into a “nationwide movement of pride and empowerment”. PTI MHS AS AS