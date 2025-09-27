NDMC launches 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna' to provide water connections to JJ Cluster households

New Delhi, 27 Sep (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council on Friday launched the "Har Ghar Jal Yojna" under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Amrut 2.0) providing water connections to JJ Cluster households at the Kalibadi Marg, Gole Market.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore covers 45 JJ Clusters across Groups A, B, and C, an official statement of the council said said.

Group C of the project was inaugurated by Delhi Government Minister and council member Parvesh Verma, who praised the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) efforts. He emphasised safe drinking water as a basic necessity and a key enabler of public health, dignity, and social development.

The work for the project is expected to be completed within the next two months and at Kalibadi Marg alone nearly 460 households will benefit from the new connections.

NDMC officials, community leaders, and locals attended the event, welcoming the initiative as a significant step in improving quality of life in informal settlements.

Under Group A, 15 JJ Clusters were identified for water supply improvement. Of these, work in eight clusters has already been completed, while remaining projects are progressing rapidly, with full completion targeted by December 2025.

The "Har Ghar Jal Yojna" forms part of NDMC's broader mission to upgrade civic amenities and extend essential infrastructure to marginalised communities.

The project reinforces NDMC's commitment to equitable access to clean water and marks a key stride towards achieving the vision of "Har Ghar Jal", ensuring that no family in the city is left behind in the journey towards a healthier and dignified urban life. PTI MHS SMV OZ OZ