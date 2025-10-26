NDMC launches phase 2 of 'mist sprayer project' in Lutyens' Delhi to curb air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the second phase of its "mist sprayer project" on Sunday along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue roads to help curb rising air pollution.

The civic body, in a statement, said that the continuation follows the successful first phase at Lodhi Road.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "very poor" category, prompting NDMC to intensify efforts for dust suppression, smog reduction, greenery enhancement, and public awareness, NDMC Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Mist sprayers mounted on electric poles release fine droplets of treated water, which help settle dust and pollutants, improving air quality.

The system also aids in watering roadside plants and conserving water.

On Africa Avenue Road, 30 poles with five nozzles each have been installed over an 850-metre stretch, while 32 poles have been placed along a 900-metre stretch of Shanti Path.

Each pole uses around 84 litres of treated water per hour, supported by storage tanks.

Chahal said the third phase of the project will cover 24 major roads in the NDMC area at a cost of Rs 15 crore, while the fourth phase will extend to Connaught Place and Khan Market.

"Team NDMC is committed to the prime minister's vision of a clean and green India and to ensuring a healthier environment for citizens," he said.