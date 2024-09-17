NDMC launches 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign with rally, citywide initiatives

New Delhi, 17 Sep (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign on Tuesday to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, an official statement said. New Delhi MP and NDMC member Bansuri Swaraj flagged off the sanitation workers' rally along with the sanitation vehicles, marking the start of a fortnight-long campaign focused on cleanliness and sustainability under the theme "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata, it added. NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Council Member Vishakha Shailani, and other officials were also present at the event.

A fleet of sanitation vehicles and 155 sanitation workers embarked on a rally from Connaught Place to raise awareness, it added. According to the statement, the campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, will include a series of mega-events and cleanliness drives across the city, culminating in the celebration of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The campaign will cover slum areas such as Palika Dham, JJ Camp behind Chelmsford Club, Jhuggi at Talkatora Park, Princess Park, Jodhpur Mess, Safdarjung Flyover, and others, it said. Major parks, gardens, and religious places, including Central Park, Talkatora Garden, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Hanuman Mandir, Birla Mandir, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, and Bangla Sahib, and other such places, will also be covered in the campaign, it added. NDMC further appealed to all the citizens and various stakeholders to actively participate in the campaign and make New Delhi the cleanest capital in the world. PTI MHS HIG