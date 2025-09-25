NDMC mobilises 10,000 employees for 'Shramdan' drive on Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a citywide Shramdan programme on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, with around 10,000 employees joining a cleanliness drive under the "One Day-One Hour-Together" campaign.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Council Member Sarita Tomar participated in the drive at the Kushak Nalla and Hanuman mandir complex at Connaught Place, according to a statement issued by the civic body.

Officials said 56 special teams worked across 14 sanitation circles, supported by mechanical road sweepers, pressure-jetting machines and other modern cleaning equipment.

Chahal noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mandir Marg in the NDMC area.

"Cleanliness should not be a one-day event, it should be a part of life. The campaign aims to strengthen the sense of collective responsibility among citizens and employees," he said, appreciating the contributions of the staff and residents.

The council said the drive was also joined by the employees of various central government departments, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, the Ministry of Commerce at Kartavya Path, the Power Finance Corporation at Barakhamba Road and the National Disaster Response Force at Mandir Marg.

The NDMC expressed hope that the initiative would reinforce public awareness about environmental protection while promoting cleaner surroundings across the capital's municipal limits. PTI MHS RC