NDMC organises 'Tiranga Yatra' with 5,000 students to mark 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in which around 5,000 students from its Atal Adarsh and Navyug schools took part.

The march began from Janpath Radial Circle at Connaught Place, filling the inner circle with the Tricolour and patriotic fervour, an official statement of NDMC said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Parvesh Verma, NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, council members Anil Valmiki and Dinesh Partap Singh, and other senior officials attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the true tribute to freedom fighters lies in fulfilling civic duties.

"Rights and freedoms flourish only when we uphold our responsibilities, keeping our surroundings clean, protecting rivers from pollution, conserving electricity and water, and preserving our environment," she said.

The chief minister urged every Delhiite to pledge to make the national capital the most beautiful city in the world.

"This is our Delhi, our pride and our responsibility. Let us carry this spirit forward beyond Independence Day and work together to make our city a model for the nation," she added.

The yatra saw thousands of students, teachers, parents, NDMC officials and citizens waving the national flag. Students sang patriotic songs and created human chain formations.

The Centre launched the fourth edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 8, which will run till August 15. India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day this year.