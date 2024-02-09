NDMC plans to celebrate arrival of spring with 12-day Tulip Festival

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The NDMC has planned a series of events to celebrate the arrival of spring, including a 12-day Tulip Festival and a food festival that will have dishes made of flowers.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation's 12-day Tulip Festival will kick off from Saturday (February 10) and will go on till February 21 This is the second edition of the festival that will be held in the lawns of Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The Tulip Festival will include a series of events like the Tulip Walk to witness an exhibition on Tulips for the general public and flower lovers, a photo competition for photographers and a music event during the festival.

"There are seven types of tulips that we have planted -- some are late blooming and some are early blooming. While three lakh tulip bulbs had been sourced by the NDMC from the Netherlands, 40,000 extra bulbs were given to us by the Dutch Embassy. Out of the three lakh bulbs sourced by us, one lakh have been handed over to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," said NDMC chairman Amit Yadav.

"Out of the two lakhs bulbs with the NDMC, 80,000 have been planted in Shanti Path area and some of them have started blooming. The 40,000 tulip bulbs given by the Netherlands Embassy have been planted at the various roundabouts in the NDMC area," he said.

After the Tulip Festival, the civic body plans to have a rose festival and a food festival based on flower dishes.

Talking about the food festival, Yadav said, "We are in talks with different hotels about curating the festival. We plan to hold the festival in early March." The tulips will bloom in eight distinct colours -- white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, black and yellow-red. The purple and white tulips are already in full bloom.

A Tulip Indo-Dutch music event will be organised on February 16 in which Indo-Dutch artists will perform.