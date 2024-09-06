NDMC reports over 94 per cent drop in dengue cases compared to last year

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council has reported over a 94 per cent drop in cases of dengue this year as compared to last year, data stated on Friday.

According to the data, the national capital recorded seven cases of dengue this year till August 29, while the number was 131 last year during the same period.

There was only one case of Chikungunya last year till August 29. However, there have been no cases so far, the report stated.

Similarly, one case of Malaria was reported in 2023 till August 29 and one case was reported this year, it stated.

The data showed that the NDMC has issued 1,679 notices this year so far where mosquito breeding was found and 104 challans were issued till now.