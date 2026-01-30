NDMC set to integrate municipal services under its 'Smart IDs'

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to integrate multiple taxes, municipal tax, water tax, property tax, electricity bills and other civic services under their Digital Door Number (NDDN), creating one common identity and streamlining municipal services for every property in its area, officials said.

According to officials, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) has been roped in for the task as the project details are being chalked out.

According to officials, to support this shift, the civic body has digitised at least three crore documents, allowing different departments to access the same property data through one platform instead of working in silos. The move is aimed at simplifying payments for residents while helping NDMC track dues and services more efficiently and effectively.

"A portal will be launched soon where every single user will be able to track and finalise their dues. The project is expected to finish in FY 2026-27, and the final cost of the project is yet to be ascertained," officials said.

The integration builds on NDMC's Digital Door Number (NDDN) project, under which at least 50,894 homes across 48 localities have already been given a permanent, nine-digit, road-based number. Each property is digitally mapped and linked to QR codes and RFID tags installed at the doorstep.

"Each property is digitally mapped and marked with a 9x6 inch polished mild steel plate that carries the NDDN along with a QR code and an RFID tag. The plates are rust-proof and UV printed. The RFID tags, installed at the doorstep, allow civic teams to build access-based services such as solid waste management and vaccination tracking," officials said.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that with NDDN acting as a single identifier, NDMC has begun bringing together data related to electricity, water, gas and property dues, allowing all house-related information to be viewed through one ID, streamlining municipal services.

"This will help us to improve services and simplify filing municipal dues under one ID. This feature will be designed to support future integrations, including emergency services and public welfare programmes," Chahal said. PTI VBH AMJ AMJ