NDMC signs MoUs for scientific aptitude, career guidance programmes in schools

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening career guidance and nurturing scientific aptitude among students of its schools.

NDMC signed an MoU with the National Science Centre (NSC), Pragati Maidan, to foster scientific temperament and innovation skills among students, an official statement of the civic body said.

Under the collaboration, around 5,000 students will participate in guided tours and interactive shows at NSC, while 1,200 will receive hands-on training in emerging fields such as robotics and biotechnology.

Science teachers will also be trained to design low-cost teaching aids.

“This collaboration will strengthen the scientific temperament of students and equip them with future-ready skills,” NDMC Director (Education) Kritika Chaudhary said.

In another initiative with iDreamCareer and Aasman Foundation, NDMC will introduce a comprehensive career guidance programme for students from classes 6 to 12 across NDMC and Navyug schools.

The initiative seeks to empower students with self-awareness, career readiness, and life skills to make informed choices about higher education and future career paths.

The programme will provide orientation sessions for younger students, psychometric assessments, one-on-one and group counselling from class 9 onwards, and a dedicated transition helpline for classes 10 and 12.

Parents and teachers will also be engaged to foster a supportive ecosystem. The MoU will remain in force for three years and can be extended through mutual agreement, the statement said.

The council said the initiatives align with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.