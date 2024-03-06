NDMC starts campaign to increase student enrolment in its schools

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council has started a campaign to increase student enrolment in its schools and ensure that children get access to education. The civic body announced its Mission Admission in a series of posts on X. "With an aim to increase enrolment in NDMC schools this academic year and ensure that no child staying even temporarily in the NDMC area remains out of school, NDMC has started a massive and intensive campaign.

"Door-to-door visits, personal interaction by visiting workplaces, conducting rallies, distributing pamphlets, posters etc. are some of the measures to inform the parents about the facilities being provided by NDMC schools without any cost," the council said on X.