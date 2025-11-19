NDMC steps up cleanliness measures at CP in central Delhi after traders flag concerns

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Amid concerns raised by traders over sanitation lapses at Connaught Place, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has strengthened cleanliness measures in the commercial hub by deploying dedicated block officers for day-to-day monitoring along with round-the-clock sanitation teams.

An official said 78 sanitation workers have been deployed across three shifts — 42 during the day, 18 in the evening and 18 at night — to ensure continuous upkeep of the area.

Two auto-tippers carry out door-to-door garbage collection from 7:30 am to 2 pm, and are later mobilised across the market as required, he said.

Sweeping and surface cleaning are carried out five times a day — twice in the morning and evening and once at night — using wet-mopping and pressure-jet cleaning methods, supported by five wet-mopping machines, a pushback manual sweeper, an e-cart and a mechanical road sweeper. Litter bins are emptied four times a day and additionally as required.

While NDMC sanitation staff maintains the inner and outer circles, the upkeep of Palika Bazar is handled by an agency hired by the civic body, he said.

To ensure close supervision, three sanitary inspectors, three assistant sanitary inspectors and dedicated block officers remain on the ground throughout the day. The teams monitor field conditions, prevent waste accumulation and ensure bins do not overflow, the official added.

The Council has also stepped up measures to prevent street vendors and hawkers from dumping waste. Under the "Roko-Toko Abhiyaan", staff use megaphones to discourage littering, he said, adding that banners have been placed across the complex and challans are issued to offenders.

NDMC said paan-stained spots are routinely identified, scrubbed, washed and repainted. Offenders are penalised to deter spitting in public spaces.

The intensified arrangements aim to ensure sustained cleanliness and better maintenance around the commercial hub, the official added.