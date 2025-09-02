NDMC steps up measures to tackle rising Yamuna water level, heavy rains: Vice-chairman

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken "concrete and immediate" measures to deal with challenges posed by the rising Yamuna water level and continuous heavy rainfall in the national capital, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Tuesday.

With high volumes of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year on Tuesday and water entered several low-lying areas along its banks, forcing people to move to safer places.

The water level in the river was recorded at 206.03 metres at 4 pm at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which has been closed to traffic.

Chahal said the civic body has strengthened its drainage systems, intensified de-silting of drains, activated backup pumping systems and established a round-the-clock control room to respond to emergencies, according to a statement issued by the NDMC.

"NDMC is moving forward with citizen-friendly development works as its top priority," Chahal was quoted as saying in the statement. He said the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 206.03 metres.

Meanwhile, 1,53,767 cusecs of water were released from the Hathnikund barrage, 79,820 cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage and 91,460 cusecs from the Okhla barrage.

"Considering these circumstances, NDMC has enhanced emergency measures to ensure citizens are not troubled by waterlogging," Chahal said.

To prevent waterlogging and drain backflow, a modern sump with a capacity of five lakh litres has been constructed at Purana Qila Road. It is equipped with four high-capacity pumps. In addition, a special monitoring and response team of engineers and technical staff has been deployed round the clock to address complaints.

Chahal said a proposal for the de-silting of Kushak Nallah and Ring Road Nallah, which often overflow during heavy rains, will be placed before the council for approval.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 13.1 crore, will deploy robotic silt-profiling technology to provide a "permanent solution" to the problem of waterlogging near the INA-AIIMS roundabout and adjoining areas.

Chahal further announced that the NDMC will resurface 79 roads under its jurisdiction using modern technology at a cost of Rs 89.75 crore.

The project, based on a study conducted by the CSIR-CRRI, will cover stretches connecting the Parliament House, Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhawan, the prime minister's residence and Kartavya Path. Work is expected to begin in October.

In the education sector, Chahal said 346 classrooms in 45 NDMC and Navyug schools will be upgraded into smart classrooms with digital teaching aids and CCTV surveillance at a cost of Rs 7.83 crore.

"All these projects are aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Viksit Bharat @2047," he said. PTI MHS RC