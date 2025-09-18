NDMC to attempt world record with 10-km-long live canvas painting at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday will attempt a Guinness World Record by creating a 10-km-long live canvas painting at the lawns of Kartavya Path, with participation of over 40,000 artists, including several Padma awardees.

The event, 'Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang', is being organised in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University as part of 'Seva Parv' to commemorate 75 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement of NDMC said on Thursday.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the effort will surpass the record of 5,084 artists painting together in Panama in 2014.

"September 19 will be a historic day when all previous records of live painting will be broken. For the first time, Padma awardees, renowned artists, students, and rural artisans will come together on one canvas," he said.

Among those participating are Jatin Das, Biman B. Bas, Adwaita Gadanayak, Jai Prakash, Ram Kishan Chhipa, Shanti Devi, and Paresh Rathwa, along with thousands of young and emerging artists.

According to NDMC, over 41,000 registrations have been received, including 22,750 college students, 7,800 school students, and 9,300 professional artists. Nearly 60 per cent of the participants will be women.

The painting, on the theme "Viksit Bharat", will start at 9 am and is billed as the world's largest live art event.

"Artists are the nation's cultural soft power, and this event connects them with the vision of India@2047," Chahal said. PTI MHS NB NB