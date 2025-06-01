NDMC to construct clock tower in Lutyens' Delhi area

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a clock tower at the Talkatora roundabout in the Lutyens' Delhi area, an official said on Sunday.

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore by December.

Chahal said that most municipal bodies across the country have iconic clock towers and now NDMC will also build a similar grand architectural landmark.

The clock tower will be approximately 27 meters tall and will feature a two-meter diameter clock, he said.

The structure will have an octagonal design, constructed using RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete), and will be adorned with a layer of clay bricks, Chahal said.

The surrounding area will feature granite flooring, steel railings, and marble decorations, he added.

"Clock towers are not just timekeeping devices; they are also symbols of a city's identity, heritage, and architectural significance. Historically, they have played a vital role in providing public time information," Chahal said.

This clock tower will not only serve as a new attraction for Lutyens' Delhi but also mark the entry point into the NDMC area from nearby MCD regions such as Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, he added.

The tower will include internal stairs to facilitate maintenance and repairs. For safety, railings will be installed around the tower, and the base will be decorated with marble.

He further added that the project is inspired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' and reflects the national mission of beautifying Indian cities and preserving cultural heritage.