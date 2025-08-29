NDMC to declare Aaradhna Colony an 'Anupam Colony' for waste management efforts

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will declare Aaradhna Colony in Moti Bagh as an "Anupam Colony" on Friday in recognition of its sustainable waste management practices and community-led cleanliness efforts.

NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra will make the announcement at a ceremony scheduled for 9 am at Aaradhna Colony, located near Sector-13, RK Puram, the civic body said in a statement.

The initiative is part of NDMC’s vision of "Together for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow." Officials said the colony has adopted an integrated waste management model, including on-site processing of dry, wet and horticultural waste. It also runs a Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) Centre and has set up a Neki ki Deewar (wall of kindness) for residents to donate items to the needy. These steps, they said, combine environmental responsibility with social outreach.

The "Anupam Colony" initiative was first launched on June 26, when Satya Sadan D1 and D2 officers' flats in Chanakyapuri received the recognition. Bharti Nagar in central Delhi was declared an "Anupam Colony" earlier this month.

With Aaradhna Colony next in line, NDMC officials said more neighbourhoods are expected to be included in the coming months to promote sustainability and inspire greater community participation in keeping Delhi clean and green. PTI MHS HIG HIG