NDMC to form committee to look for site for 'Sculpture park'

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday said a committee will soon be constituted to finalise the site for a 'sculpture park' at Nehru Park.

Chahal visited the Srijan Art Gallery at Nehru Park to identify a suitable area where the park will be developed.

He was accompanied by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, renowned Padma Shri artist Advait Gadnayak, and artist Tutu Patnaik.

Chahal said that following the committee's formation, NDMC will organise a month-long symposium in which around 15 eminent sculptors from across the country, including several Padma Award and National Award-winning artists, will be invited.

These artists will create live sculptures during the event, and each sculpture will be 10-15 feet tall, he said.

The finished sculptures will be installed in the newly developed Sculpture Park at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

He said NDMC established an Art & Culture Department in May this year, and it has been allocated a budget of Rs 40 crore, which is 1 per cent of the total NDMC's budget.

NDMC has also created an Urban Arts & Culture Forum to advance cultural activities, which will play a key role in showcasing and promoting the nation's rich art and heritage, Chahal said.