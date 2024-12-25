NDMC to give Delhi a floral makeover; will begin tulip plantation drive tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will begin planting over 3 lakh tulip bulbs on Thursday as part of an initiative to enhance the beauty of Lutyens' Delhi with vibrant colours, officials said.

The effort involves planting tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands, as well as bulbs preserved from last year's planting drive, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said in an official statement.

NDMC has procured over 550,000 tulip bulbs, which have been distributed among various civic bodies, Chahal added.

This year the NDMC will plant 325,000 bulbs, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will plant 200,000 and 25,000 bulbs, respectively, he said.

"The NDMC has preserved 50 percent of last year's tulip bulbs, enabling us to plant 22,000 bulbs in public spaces," said Chahal.

The bulbs will be planted at iconic locations such as Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, Talkatora Garden and Sardar Patel Marg, among others.

Additionally, tulips will be grown in pots for the first time to further enhance the city's aesthetics.

The flowers, which are expected to bloom from February, will showcase a spectrum of colours, including white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple and mixed hues.

Chahal also highlighted that tulips require a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius for dormancy and sprouting, a challenge that has been addressed by importing pre-treated and climate-adapted bulbs.

The NDMC has been planting tulips since the 2017-18 season, starting with a pilot project of 17,000 bulbs.

Chahal emphasised that the NDMC is the first civic body in India to plant tulips in public spaces, a practice that was previously limited to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"This initiative aligns with our mission to create a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant city," he said.

He also noted that the NDMC maintains 1,450 acres of green space, including iconic parks like Nehru Park and Central Park.

Tulips not only beautify the city but also contribute to reducing air and dust pollution, enhancing the overall experience for both residents and visitors. PTI MHS ARD ARD