NDMC to host annual 'Winter Rose Show' at Chanakyapuri's India-Africa friendship garden

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in partnership with the Rose Society of India, will host its annual Winter Rose Show this weekend at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri.

The event is scheduled for December 20 and 21, 2025.

The NDMC, in a statement, said that the show will be inaugurated on Saturday with a prize distribution ceremony for the best exhibits taking place the following day.

Public can see the show from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

The event will feature a wide array of roses, including Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature, Polyantha, and other special varieties. Participants from institutions such as NDMC, the Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Chandigarh, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI-PUSA) will compete across different display classes, it said.

In addition to the floral displays, the show will include several engaging activities such as a painting competition for students of NDMC schools, exhibits of value-added rose products, and artistic bouquets, garlands, and Ikebana arrangements.

Organisers describe the show as a “visual delight” and a “refreshing, stress-relieving experience” for visitors.

They stated that it aims to provide a peaceful retreat from the city's fast-paced life, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the colour, fragrance, and beauty of rose.