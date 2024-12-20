NDMC to host winter rose show this weekend

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will host the 'Winter Rose Show' on Saturday and Sunday at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri.

A large number of institutes and individuals, both local and from outside Delhi, will participate in the event, showcasing their best rose blooms and potted plants, according to a statement.

The two-day event, organised by the NDMC in association with the India Rose Society, will feature exhibits from organisations such as NDMC, TERI, CPWD, PGI Chandigarh, and IARI-PUSA.

The display includes roses in pots and cut flowers of various types, including hybrid tea, floribunda, miniature and polyantha roses, which are the main attractions of the show, it stated.

The statement mentioned that there will be a painting competition for students from NDMC schools, displays of value-added rose products, artistic bouquets, garlands, and Ikebana arrangements.

The show will be inaugurated on December 21 (Saturday) at 12.30 PM, and the best entries will be awarded prizes at 4 pm on Sunday, it stated.

Visitors can attend the show from 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 5 am on Sunday, the statement said.

The rose plants have been meticulously pruned, with controlled feeding and preventive measures against diseases, ensuring the flowers are at their peak bloom in December, it highlighted.

"The Winter Rose Show promises to be a visual treat for rose enthusiasts, offering a chance to admire a wide variety of blooms displayed in vases and pots," it added. PTI SHB SHB NB NB