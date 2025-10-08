NDMC to install 15,000 smart water meters at Rs 30.84 crore to modernise water supply

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) In a major step towards modernising its water supply network and improving service delivery, the NDMC will install over 15,000 smart water meters across its jurisdiction at a cost of Rs 30.84 crore, officials told PTI.

The first phase of the project, titled "Strengthening of Water Supply System in NDMC area — Providing and fixing new smart water meters in place of mechanical or damaged meters," has received administrative approval from the Council and will be completed within the next 12 months.

According to officials, the civic body has over 25,000 water connections in its area. The smart meters will be installed in phases, with the first phase covering domestic residential connections.

In subsequent phases, commercial and institutional connections will also be incorporated into the smart metering system.

The new AMI-based (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) ultrasonic or electromagnetic meters will automatically record real-time water consumption and transmit the data digitally to the civic body’s central server. This will eliminate the need for manual readings and reduce the chances of billing errors or disputes.

Each meter will be equipped with a long-life inbuilt battery of at least 15 years, and consumers will also be able to track their usage digitally, helping promote water conservation and accountability.

"The installation of smart meters will help us monitor usage patterns, identify leakages promptly, and improve overall water efficiency. Consumers will receive accurate bills based on actual consumption, and wastage can be curbed significantly," a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official said.

The project is part of the civic body's broader effort to strengthen its urban infrastructure through technology-driven solutions. The system will also allow consumers to access their water usage data online, promoting accountability and raising awareness about water conservation.

The detailed estimate for the project, amounting to Rs 30.67 crore, was technically sanctioned by the Chief Engineer (Civil-I) in August this year. The estimated cost for implementation has been pegged at Rs 29.78 crore, while the administrative approval from the Council was granted for Rs 30.84 crore.

Officials said the smart meters will initially be installed in phases, replacing damaged and outdated mechanical meters across the NDMC area. Once fully operational, the network will also integrate with NDMC's central monitoring and billing software for seamless data management.

Once fully implemented, the initiative will make NDMC one of the first civic bodies in the country to achieve near-total smart metering for water supply, contributing to efficient and equitable resource use in the heart of the national capital. PTI MHS HIG HIG