NDMC to organise Winter Rose Show in Chanakyapuri on Dec 23-24

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council will organise the Winter Rose Show this weekend in Chanakyapuri, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The event, being organised in association with the India Rose Society on Saturday and Sunday (December 23-24), will be held at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, it added.

A large number of institutes and individuals -- both local and from outside Delhi -- will participate in the show. They will exhibit their best blooms and blooming potted plants, according to the statement.

The show will be a visual treat for rose-loving people as it offers a chance to see large varieties of blooms, it added. PTI SLB SZM