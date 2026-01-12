NDMC to overhaul irrigation, sewerage infrastructure; cut water wastage by 70 pc

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday outlined an extensive plan to overhaul water management and sewerage infrastructure in the most prominent localities of the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said these upgrades will reduce water wastage up to 70 per cent.

These modern and environment-friendly projects, in line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', aim at making New Delhi clean, green and ready for the future, he said.

At the centre of the plan is a smart irrigation system aimed at cutting water wastage and improving green cover. Chahal said automated and mechanised irrigation will be introduced in parks, gardens and green belts so that water is used strictly as per need. This would help conserve water, prevent waterlogging, improve vegetation and bring down operating costs.

" In the first phase, smart irrigation will be installed along 11 major roads spanning about 19.28 km. NDMC has already invited tenders, which will be opened later this month. The work is expected to be awarded before March 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 15.94 crore," Chahal said.

The proposed roads include areas around Nehru Park, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, R K Ashram Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Aurobindo Marg, and Akbar Road, he added.

He further said the project will be expanded in 2026-27 to cover 11 more roads and five major gardens, including Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, at a cost of around Rs 16 crore.

"After the successful completion of Phase-I, the smart irrigation project will be further expanded during the year 2026-27 to cover 11 additional main roads and 5 major gardens, with a total length of approximately 19.61 km," Chahal said.

This phase will include Maharishi Raman Marg, Lodhi Estate Lanes, Max Muller Marg, Subramaniyam Bharti Marg, San Martin Marg, Jesus and Mary Road, Manas Marg, Madhulimya Marg, Satya Marg, Chandragupt Marg, and Niti Marg, along with Covered Nallah Park behind Satya Sadan, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sanjay Lake Park, and Children's Park at Madhulimya Marg, he said.

The official also highlighted NDMC's push to reuse treated water. At present, 12 decentralised sewage treatment plants are operational and supply recycled water for irrigation.

NDMC plans to add five more such plants with a combined capacity of 2,250 KLD (kiloliters per day), at a cost of around Rs 57 crore, with commissioning targeted for November 2026, Chahal announced.

In addition, NDMC has proposed eight more treatment plants under the PPP (public-private partnership)model, estimated at Rs 150 crore, he said.

Chahal said the civic agency will soon consider undertaking projects to rehabilitate ageing sewer lines in Lutyens' Delhi, some of which are several decades old. He said modern technology will be used to minimise public inconvenience while improving efficiency, environmental protection and public health.

Once completed, these works will reduce breakdowns and strengthen civic services, he asserted.