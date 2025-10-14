NDMC to plant 50,000 locally grown tulips this winter, Delhi LG Saxena reviews preparations

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will plant over 50,000 indigenously grown tulips this winter season, marking a major step towards reducing dependence on imported bulbs, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited NDMC’s tulip growth-cum-storage chamber at Lodhi Garden and reviewed the progress of tulip bulb cultivation.

He appreciated the civic body’s efforts and directed officials to expand the production capacity of the propagation chamber.

“Out of 50,000 indigenous tulip bulbs to be planted this year, 29,000 have been developed at NDMC’s Lodhi Garden chamber under the guidance of the LG, while the remaining 21,000 bulbs have been developed by the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT-CSIR) at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh,” the NDMC said.

The initiative to grow tulips locally was launched in 2022. NDMC said it plans to plant a total of 5.50 lakh tulips this winter, including 5.17 lakh bulbs imported from the Netherlands for NDMC and DDA areas.

Tulip plantations will adorn Shanti Path lawns, Mandi House, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, 11 Murti roundabout, and several other locations in the NDMC area.

The NDMC first planted tulips in 2017–18 with 17,000 bulbs, which has since expanded to 3.25 lakh in 2024.

The civic body also organises the annual New Delhi Tulip Festival, which has become a major attraction showcasing over three lakh tulips across prominent parks and boulevards.

Officials said the initiative not only beautifies the city but also helps reduce air and dust pollution, enhancing the urban environment for residents and visitors.