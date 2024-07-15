'NDMC to put up 50k flower pots to welcome delegates for WHC meet'

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council will be putting up 50,000 flower pots on the Sardar Patel Marg to Bharat Mandapam stretch to welcome delegates coming here to attend the World Heritage Committee later this month, a civic body member said on Monday.

The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is scheduled to be held for the first time in India between July 21 and July 31.

"This event brings together delegates from across the globe to discuss and collaborate on preserving our shared cultural, natural, and mixed heritage. The meeting is a significant step towards fostering global cooperation and protecting our World Heritage properties," NDMC member Kuldeep Singh Chahal said at a press conference.

He said the NDMC, along with the Horticulture Department, will put up 50,000 flower pots from Sardar Patel Marg to Bharat Mandapam. The agencies will also put up 8-10 World Heritage Committee Meeting floral logo boards.

Trees will be adorned with lights along the Sardar Patel Marg and 52 roundabouts will be re-developed, he said He told PTI that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar had been making visits to the event sites to oversee preparations.

"To celebrate it as a festival, we (NDMC) have talked with the New Delhi Traders' Association so that Connaught Place will be ready to celebrate the event as a festival," he said.

Chahal said the NDMC has been helping the Union Ministry of Culture in mounting wall art and installation of sculptures as part of streetscaping in the New Delhi area.

According to Chahal, the ministry has proposed wall art to be mounted at two locations -- African Avenue Railway underpass and Parapet Wall of Safdarjung Flyover.

"The sculptures are coming up at Mandi House roundabout, Hotel Taj Mansingh roundabout and the roundabout in front of Hotel Le Meridien. NDMC has facilitated all these beautification works to the Ministry of Culture," he added.

He said the civic body has also made arrangements to tackle waterlogging in case it rains during the event.

"Since this is monsoon season, we are deploying 10 pumps on trolleys to address any waterlogging situation, and at least two 6,000-litre capacity tanks will be there to address any emergency during the event," Chahal said.

The civic body will host a dinner and different cultural programmes for 300 "young professionals" working for heritage across the globe, he added.