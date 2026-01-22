NDMC to redevelop iconic Super Bazar at Connaught Place

New Delhi (PTI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to redevelop the iconic Super Bazar at Connaught Place, an official said.

The redevelopment proposal for the six-storey structure, a prominent landmark in the heart of the national capital, will be placed before the council in its forthcoming meeting.

"A final decision will be taken soon, though a timeline for the project has not yet been fixed. Once approved, the existing building will undergo a complete makeover," the official said.

Opened in 1966, the NDMC-run store was conceived as a government-backed retail outlet aimed at curbing inflation by selling subsidised goods.

Once a city landmark, it began to decline in the mid-1990s due to issues such as mismanagement and overstaffing, and eventually shut down in 2002.