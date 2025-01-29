NDMC to redevelop iconic 'Super Bazar' at CP

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to redevelop the iconic 'Super Bazar' at Connaught Place, an official said.

The official said that the 1960s landmark shall be redeveloped. "The matter will be put up in the forthcoming council meetings and then the redevelopment plan will commence," the official said, adding that the date is not set yet, but the decision will be taken soon.

The six-storey building situated in the heart of Delhi is an iconic landmark and is considered a prime real estate property, the official said. The existing building will see a complete makeover, the official added.

Opened in 1966, the NDMC-run store at Connaught Place was conceived to curb inflation by selling subsidised goods. Once a city landmark, it declined due to mismanagement and overstaffing, began faltering in the mid-1990s, and finally shut in 2002. PTI VBH MNK MNK