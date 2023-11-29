NDMC to set up panel to probe allegations of corruption in parking lots in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The NDMC has decided to set up a committee to probe allegations of corruption in parking lots in Delhi and to map them, officials said on Wednesday. The New Delhi Municipal Council's monthly meeting was held here and several proposals including allocation of Rs 748 lakh for annual maintenance of parks and gardens were approved by it. The council also gave its nod to renaming Aurobindo Marg as Sri Aurobindo Marg.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said, "There have been complaints of corruption and operation of mafia in parking lots. The committee will probe them and submit a report to the council." He said they have also written to Delhi Traffic Police over the matter and have requested them to share details of illegal parking lots in NDMC area and to suggest where new parking lots can come up. He said there will be real-time monitoring of the parking lots through CCTV cameras and alleged that the "mafia" is not allowing this to happen.

There are 144 parking sites with NDMC. Officials said that the parking lots will also be mapped by the committee. NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said the council gave its nod to renaming Aurobindo Marg as Sri Aurobindo Marg. "Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government had requested Delhi government to rename the 'Aurobindo Marg', Delhi as Sri Aurobindo Marg' and the name of side lane (going towards Begumpur village) as Sri Aurobindo Lane' to pay tribute to Sri Aurobindo during his commemoration year," Upadhyay said in a statement. Aurobindo Marg is a long road that stretches from the end of Tughlak Road to the Qutub Minar, Mehrauli. In NDMC, the Aurobindo Marg starts from the end of Tughlak Road and ends at Yusuf Sari Market and rest of the part of the road i.e. from Yusuf Sarai to Qutub Minar, Mehrauli comes under the jurisdiction of PWD.

Council approved the renaming of Aurobindo Marg under the jurisdiction of NDMC as 'Sri Aurobindo Marg'.

He also shared that the NDMC maintains public greenspace of approximately 1100 acre area within its jurisdiction which comprises gardens, colony parks, roadside trees, roundabouts, school greens, etc.

"The Council resolved Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction to estimate amounting to Rs. 748 Lakh for "Annual Maintenance of Parks & Gardens during 2023-24," he added. The council also approved amendment in the previous orders regarding requirement of documentary proof of ownership/occupancy for granting of Health License. Earlier, tenants could not get health license since they didn't have an ownership certificate but the change in rules will not allow them to procure the license by showing tenancy proof. The assignment of Issue of 'Municipal Bonds', 'Green Bonds', 'Registration as Carbon Credit Seller Organization' requires highly qualified, skilled and specialized professionals and NDMC does not have that kind of expertise. There was a proposal to accord principle approval for appointment of Transaction Advisor and Merchant Bankers for taking up the job.

"The NDMC approved the appointment of SBI CAP considering vast experience of SBI Capital Markets Limited," Upadhyay shared. The NDMC approved to invite RFP for the work of "Operation, Repair and Maintenance of existing 173 public toilet units/ community toilet units and 17 roll call centres. The NDMC entered into MoU with National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) for knowledge sharing and information exchange to strengthen the Municipal Finance, without any financial commitment.