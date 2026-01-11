NDMC to step up infrastructure, cleanliness efforts ahead of India AI Impact Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11(PTI) With the city set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is stepping up civic works in preparation for the event, the civic body said in a statement on Sunday.

The summit -- expected to draw global leaders, policymakers and AI experts -- is scheduled from February 15 to 20.

According to the NDMC, the preparations aim to deliver a "G20-level experience", showcasing India's technological ambition, urban capability and hospitality.

Acting on the directions of the Delhi chief secretary, the civic agency has rolled out a wide-ranging revamp covering infrastructure upgrades, cleanliness drives, improved lighting and beautification under its jurisdiction, the statement said.

Special focus areas include Bharat Mandapam, which will host the main inaugural event on February 19, along with areas near five-star hotels, key roundabouts, heritage buildings, gardens and public spaces likely to be visited by delegates, it added.

NDMC officials said they recently inspected all 41 avenue roads, assigning responsibilities and finalising an action plan to repair potholes, footpaths and damaged grilles, and improve signage and road safety.

"Major tourist hubs such as Connaught Place, India Gate, Lodhi Garden and Humayun's Tomb, as well as venues like Hyderabad House and Vigyan Bhawan, are also being upgraded. Cleanliness efforts include daily mechanical sweeping, deep cleaning in markets, and the rollout of "Operation Clean" across all 14 NDMC circles to improve sanitation and air quality," NDMC said in the statement The civic body is also focusing on operational readiness, including a dedicated control room, coordination with security and traffic agencies, and measures to ensure seamless movement of dignitaries attending the summit, it stated.