NDMC unveils initiatives to promote art and culture in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the cultural landscape of Lutyens' Delhi, promoting art and culture in the area.

Advertisment

Speaking at an open dialogue on Art and Culture at Triveni Kala Sangam in Mandi House, NDMC Nice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasised the importance of integrating heritage with modern development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage and Art), an official statement said.

Chahal announced a series of programs designed to transform Lutyens' area into a global cultural hub, offering platforms for artists to showcase their talents and enhancing the city's aesthetic appeal, the statement said.

"This initiative provides an opportunity to collaborate with artists and enhance the city's beauty while preserving its rich cultural heritage," Chahal said.

Advertisment

It includes the revival of the Srijan Art Gallery at Nehru Park, the beautification of streets through vibrant street art, and the launch of a "Music in the Park" series at Nehru Park rom February 2025.

Plans are also in place for the organisation of art exhibitions in Connaught Place subways, a proposed annual Mandi House Art Festival, and the establishment of an art plaza at prominent locations like Khan Market, according to the statement.

Additionally, the civic body plans to create rehearsal spaces in schools and support emerging artists by easing permissions for street performances and nukkad nataks (street plays), it added.

Advertisment

As per the statement, prominent artists and cultural figures like Shri Rameshwar Broota, Ms. Prathibha Prahlad, and Shri Amar (Director, Triveni Kala Sangam) participated in the event, offering suggestions on enhancing the city's cultural infrastructure, including the establishment of public art installations and digital promotion of art.

Chahal's announcement signals NDMC's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem in Delhi, with the aim to make the national capital a centre of artistic excellence and cultural pride for India and the world, it added. PTI MHS OZ OZ