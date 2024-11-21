NDMC unveils key modernisation projects for Khan Market

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Thursday unveiled several important developmental initiatives aimed at transforming Khan Market into a cleaner, more accessible, and modern urban space. Chahal inspected the market on Tuesday and chaired a review meeting with market traders, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) officials, and department heads to discuss the future of Khan Market, an official statement from the Office of the Vice Chairman said. One of the key initiatives is the launch of an intensive night cleaning drive. Starting immediately, the NDMC will implement a water-based cleaning campaign every night from 1 am to 4 am, the statement said. This initiative, which aims to keep the market spotless for early business hours, is the first of its kind in Delhi and is expected to serve as a model for other municipal bodies, it added. In addition, Chahal announced plans to construct a new women’s toilet block to address the inadequate public restroom facilities in the area. "The new facility will be equipped with a sanitary vending machine, a feeding room, and a diaper-changing station, ensuring a more inclusive and accessible environment for women," the vice chairman said. He also instructed improvements to existing toilet facilities to further enhance them for public convenience.

Advertisment

According to the statement, the other major development is the installation of a thermoplastic retro-reflective walkway throughout the Khan Market. "This colourful pedestrian pathway, which will feature a retro-reflective surface, aims to enhance visibility and safety, particularly at night. The walkway will also contribute to the market’s aesthetic appeal and ensure long-term durability with minimal maintenance costs," Chahal said. Chahal also directed NDMC officials to focus on repairing the back lanes of Khan Market, which have been in poor condition, and to replace all garbage bins in the area with new, more durable models. Addressing concerns about illegal activities, Chahal highlighted the ongoing issues with the parking and vendor corruption in the area, the statement said. "NDMC would take strict action, including the formation of a dedicated task force and filing FIRs against those involved. A parking drive will also be launched to tackle parking issues and curb unlawful practices," he said.

Chahal affirmed that NDMC aims to make New Delhi a model for modern urban development, focusing on improving the quality of life for residents, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors, and creating a sustainable, world-class urban environment, it added. PTI MHS NB NB